Michael Irvin Releases Hotel Encounter Video Footage

Former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver, Michael Irvin, releases surveillance video of encounter with hotel employee—who has accused him of sexual misconduct—in an attempt to prove his innocence.

Irvin’s attorneys shared footage of the Phoenix Marriott Hotel encounter in a press conference held on Tuesday. The interaction in question shows a lengthy conversation between the two and a few touches on the elbow (by Irvin). The conversation concludes after they shake hands and part ways. The nature of the discussion is unclear as the security footage has no audio. The case is currently ongoing.

A $100 million defamation lawsuit against both the employee and Marriott International has been filed by Irvin’s team.

