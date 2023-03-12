HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance

Rihanna and her baby gave a beautiful performance.

  
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Academy Awards may have snubbed our faves, but at least we got to see Rihanna hit the stage for her second performance of 2023. The Oscar Award nominee hit the stage and belted out Life Me Up, the ballad that landed her the Best Original Song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show

The Bajan beauty traded in her black Alaïa dress for a Maison Margiela ensemble. Her black bra top featured diamonds cascading from the bottom, and it was paired with black embroidered wide-leg pants. She accessorized the look of these leather opera gloves, diamond bracelets, and diamond necklaces.

During Rihanna’s first pregnancy, we learned that there’s no slowing her down. Judging from her last two performances, she is clearly prepared to dominate – with the baby bump in tow. She looked amazing on stage, and we can only hope to get more of the superstar.

As we wait for the Best Original Song category to be read, we can only hope that Rihanna, Tems, and Ryan Coogler take home this win. The Black Panther film received a few snubs tonight, including Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress, and Camille Friend for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Ruth Carter saved the evening by winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

We have our fingers crossed!

Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

