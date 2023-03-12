Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Academy Awards may have snubbed our faves, but at least we got to see Rihanna hit the stage for her second performance of 2023. The Oscar Award nominee hit the stage and belted out Life Me Up, the ballad that landed her the Best Original Song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Bajan beauty traded in her black Alaïa dress for a Maison Margiela ensemble. Her black bra top featured diamonds cascading from the bottom, and it was paired with black embroidered wide-leg pants. She accessorized the look of these leather opera gloves, diamond bracelets, and diamond necklaces.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During Rihanna’s first pregnancy, we learned that there’s no slowing her down. Judging from her last two performances, she is clearly prepared to dominate – with the baby bump in tow. She looked amazing on stage, and we can only hope to get more of the superstar.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As we wait for the Best Original Song category to be read, we can only hope that Rihanna, Tems, and Ryan Coogler take home this win. The Black Panther film received a few snubs tonight, including Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress, and Camille Friend for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Ruth Carter saved the evening by winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

We have our fingers crossed!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com