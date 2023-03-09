Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence[WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On Wednesday, a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas threw a number of punches at another, causing havoc.

The video shows a man in a tan blazer beating a heavily tattooed man as Phoenix-bound passengers boarded Flight 117 at Love Field.

According to NBC News, a witness discovered from other travelers that the tattooed man had accidentally bumped into the wife of his attacker moments prior in the gate area.

“The blazer guy just kind of lost it, he snapped, he was triggered,” Johnson said. “People waiting said that blazer guy started mouthing off to him (after the bump) outside the plane and he ignored him.” The Witness explained.

Both men were removed from the plane after other passengers broke up the fight.

SWA confirmed the incident without comment. Ground crew forced the beaten man off the plane to get treatment. No arrests were made. See the video below.

Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence[WATCH] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com