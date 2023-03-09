Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

HelloBeautiful was on the black carpet at the NYC premiere of Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris theater where the star of the series-turned-film, Idris Elba, hit the carpet with his wife Sabrina Elba. The power couple served Black love in coordinating looks.

The man of the hour, Idris, looked dapper in Gucci, baby (you’ll get it when you hit the play button) while Sabrina sauntered down the carpet in a flowing chartreuse (very on trend color for the season) gown with bedazzled one should design. While Sabrina posed for photos with her hunky hubby, she let the spotlight shine on him as he engaged with fans and spoke with each member of the press. When we spoke to Idris, we asked him what style tips he learned from his fashionable partner and what it feels like to be loved by Black woman.

“You know, Sabrina’s fashion game is like on 10, 10, 10. I just try and keep up with her,” he gushed over his model wife.”She puts me onto the new designers. You know what I mean? She likes to keep me like who’s new, who’s coming up?

When asked about his love for Black women, he smiled and responded, “It’s beautiful. It’s a blessing. I’m very, very thankful I’ve been loved by a black woman all my life, of course, from my mom, but it’s even a blessing to have my wife as well.”

Catch Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix, premiering March 10th.

