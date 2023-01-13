Lori Harvey, Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Relationship, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

andhave seemingly confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation on social media, and Twitter is here for all of it!

Idris recently shared two photos on his Instagram account. One of them is him intimately embracing Harvey while kissing her on the cheek. The other is of Harvey holding big stacks of cash with the words ‘The Plug’ posted over it.

The news is spreading like wildfire on Twitter, with plenty of folks referencing the fact that Idris and Harvey’s ex-boo Michael B. Jordan are seemingly close friends. Harvey and Jordan dated for about a year but officially split in June 2022.

Neither Harvey nor Idris have confirmed the relationship, but that hasn’t stopped social media from making their own judgments!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite tweets about this new Lori Harvey/Damson Idris tea!

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Relationship, Twitter Reacts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com