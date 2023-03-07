Ryan Destiny Serves A LEWK In Latest IG Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ryan Destiny is definitely one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in an all denim look that was everything!

While spending time in Paris, the beauty stepped out donning a sexy denim ensemble that featured a denim button-down jacket and matching oversized denim cargo jeans with large pockets throughout. The songstress wore the denim jacket unbuttoned except for the top button to show off her toned abs. She paired the look with black pumps and minimal jewelry to set the look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs long and in a sleek and straight style that was parted over to one side of her face. In one photo, she paired the look with black shades as she served face and body, and in the other photos, the beauty posed without the dark sunglasses and was all smiles to help us see her stunning beauty from all angles.

“when in paris ” she appropriately captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” wrote one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers while another commented, “Fineeeeeee,” and another wrote, “So beautiful!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look?

Ryan Destiny Serves A LEWK In Latest IG Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com