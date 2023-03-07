Ciara Is Bringing The Style Heat To Paris Fashion Week With These 5 Looks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is stomping through the Paris Fashion Week streets, looking like a voguish goddess. The “Body Party” singer has been shelling out look after look at designer shows, and we are digging every garb. She has stunned in

Off-White

,

David Koma

, and

Elie Saab

, to name a few brands, and each look has its own unique flavor that only Ciara can bring.

Paris Fashion Week is known for bringing out the who’s who among celebrities, so we aren’t surprised that Ciara is popping up at a few events. With her slender, tall frame and gorgeous face, she’s a walking model and makes any frock she sports look fabulous. Her fashion sense is jazzy, and her Atlanta swag shines through everything she dons. So, without further ado, let’s get into Ciara’s Paris Fashion Week style repertoire. You are definitely in for some “goodies” once you see these ensembles. Get into them below!

Ciara Is Bringing The Style Heat To Paris Fashion Week With These 5 Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com