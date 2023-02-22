Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Actresses Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis of The Bernie Mac Show are the latest celebs to join OnlyFans. The former child stars are heating up the adult social media platform with their steamy pictures, but some fans aren’t thrilled about the news.

On Feb. 17, photos from Winbush and Davis’ OnlyFans accounts leaked online. The pics in question, which were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, captured the former co-stars showing off their goodies and a little skin.

Social media reacts to Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis’ OnlyFans pictures

Fans have literally watched Winbush and Davis grow up on The Bernie Mac Show, so for some, seeing them flaunt their assets on OnlyFans didn’t sit well.

“Baby Girl Dee Dee Davis got a OnlyFans????? Nope,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person commented:

“After Seeing An Adult Camille Winbush Looking All Sexy On Onlyfans, I Can’t Watch Bernie Mac Show Anymore!”

A few users rushed in to defend Winbush and Davis, arguing that it was time for folks to move on from their childhood personas.

“I think people get their characters confused with the fact that they are grown. It’s their lives,” wrote a third person, while a fourth added: “They’ve grown women now!”

Well, after the backlash spilled over on social media, Winbush took to her Twitter account to clap back at all of the naysayers.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought- I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies,” she tweeted. “I pay all my taxes, I drink water, and mind the business that pays me…”

In a follow-up post, Winbush revealed that she has been able to rack up “a couple mil in less than 2yrs” with her OnlyFans account. “I think I’m doing alright as a human in today’s society,” she added.

Winbush joined OnlyFans in 2021 and has received backlash in the past about posting on the salacious site. Davis appears to be a newcomer on the platform. In fact, she just joined this month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CosGeY7Oh3d/

We did not see this one coming! What do you think? Should these ladies have thought twice about joining OnlyFans?

Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com