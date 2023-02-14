Philly Super Bowl Riot Highlights Differences In Responses To White Riots And Peaceful BLM Protests

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

I remember years ago when I got into a back-and-forth with a random Caucasian on Facebook who was on his soapbox about violent Black Lives Matter protests, and I pointed out that white people don’t have the same energy when it comes to white sports fans acting out and rioting for literally no reason. My melanin-deficient Facebook adversary only seemed to be able to come up with one counterpoint: “Oh, come on, those are just a bunch of drunk college kids getting carried away.

Setting aside the fact that the vast majority of protests against systemic racism and the extrajudicial executions of Black people don’t result in violence, it was just wild to witness anyone flat-out arguing that protesters who lose control and get violent over racial injustice are worse members of society than white people who damage property and terrorize neighborhoods because their inebriated and hyped up over their favorite spots team. But such is the attitude of the same white America that has stretched itself into a noose knot trying to justify a riot at the U.S. Capitol inspired by “stop the steal” propaganda after it was thoroughly disproven.

Anyway, here’s a video that shows Philadelphia Eagles and rioting and flipping over a car hours before Super Bowl LVII (meaning they hadn’t even watched their team lose yet).

From Philly Voice:

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. along the 1700 block of Arlington Street, just a few blocks west of Broad Street and the university’s North Philadelphia campus. The side street between Norris and Berks streets was packed with Eagles fans in advance of the game.

Videos posted to social media show a rowdy group of fans flipping a silver Volvo onto its roof. Several people then got on top of the car.

Philadelphia police said the windows of the car were broken and the vehicle was spray-painted. No arrests have been made.

Any Temple students involved in the incident could face discipline for violating the university’s code of conduct, Temple spokesperson Steve Orbanek said Monday.

“This would be in addition to any charges by police,” Orbanek said.

And just so it’s clear that major cities prepare for sports-related riots the same way they prepare while awaiting verdicts in high-profile trials over the unjust killings of unarmed Black people, the university announced ahead of the game that there would be increased police presence and surveillance around campus.

In fact, it appears that Eagles fans riot so often that many on Twitter had already predicted it.

Apparently, all riots don’t matter, because these folks talk about sports riots as casually as if they were talking about random bar fights.

But this is America, right?

The post Philly Super Bowl Riot Highlights Differences In Responses To White Riots And Peaceful BLM Protests appeared first on NewsOne.

Philly Super Bowl Riot Highlights Differences In Responses To White Riots And Peaceful BLM Protests was originally published on newsone.com