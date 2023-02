Black Talent Alfre Woodard & Laurence Fishburne Lead In Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts this week on Disney Channel and Disney Plus. The series follows a teenaged super genius and her 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex. We caught a special preview of the exciting new animated series, and we discovered the dynamic Black talent who brought it to life.

The upcoming Disney series is based upon the original Moon Girl comics by Marvel and created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder and artist Natacha Bustos. The moon girl character first appeared in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 in November 2015.

In the series, the main character is a 9 year old girl who is described as the smartest character in the existing Marvel Universe. She appears to replace Moon-Boy and paired with Devil Dinosaur, with who she shares a mental connection as they are both inhuman.

The Disney animated series description details:

After 13-year-old supergenius Lunella accidentally brings 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, they work together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Andria and Gary Anthony Williams as Pops. Other notable Black talent includes Wesley Snipes, Method Man, Craig Robinson and Jennifer Hudson.

The all-star roster of talent is the perfect addition to Black History Month’s great news. When we previewed the first episode at Disney, the music is what caught our attention first. Executive music producer for the new series is legendary music producer and artist Raphael Saadiq. Saadiq sets the tone for the show with kid friendly hits like “Moon Girl Magic” that fuse the sound of New York perfectly.

Disney made sure its guests felt like they were in the world of Moon Girl with New York styled pizza and hot dogs, which are mentioned throughout the first episode. They also had professional roller skaters providing awesome entertainment as Lunella’s family owns a local NY skating rink.

Get excited to join the Moon Girl universe. Be sure to catch the wonderful talent on Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Feb. 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

Watch the trailer:

