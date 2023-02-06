Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons and her new boyfriend Yo Gotti are still going strong and we’re here for it!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the weekend, the starlet shared an adorable photo dump of the stylish couple as they got ready for the Grammys and showed off their effortless glam ahead of the biggest night in music. In the photo set, Ang was all glammed up in her curve hugging, strapless black gown and high bun with a side swoop bang. She accessorized the look with dangling earrings and was all smiles as she stood by her boo and helped get him together for their big night out.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Yo Gotti matched Angela’s fly and donned a black and white tux with a black bow tie. The photo set showed Ang as she and Yo Gotti prepped in the mirror with Angela helping adjust her boyfriend’s bow tie and to make sure he looked good before they stepped out for the red carpet.

“I got you , you got me ” she captioned the cute photo set. Check it out below.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti made their relationship official late last year after the rapper announced their couple status on New Year’s eve. After the news broke, the Internet certainly went into a frenzy when many remembered that the rapper name-dropping the beautiful businesswoman in his 2016 song Down In The DMs.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” the lyrics went. And just like that, Gotti and Simmons are now officially an item and becoming one of our favorite couples!RELATED STORIES: ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 4 photos HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com