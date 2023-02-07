ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Awards weekend was jam packed with countless events, but the Roc Nation Brunch is still the one event entertainment’s hottest celebrities and music fans look forward to each year. Your favorite celebs did not disappoint with their pastel colored fits and pairing smiles. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity moments at the highly-anticipated brunch event inside.

In case you missed one of the Grammy’s long-awaited events, we have a gallery of our favorite celebrities in their Roc Nation brunch fits. Don’t worry: There are few brunch boots and a gallery filled (mostly) great fashion choices this year. On Saturday (Feb. 4), D’USSE@ Cognac welcomed a star-studded array of special guests for the annual Roc Nation Brunch event in Los Angeles. There was music by Roc Nation DJ, Harley Viera Newton and countless celebrities and music industry professionals in attendance.

Celebrities like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, Miguel, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Offset, Tems, Shenseea, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, E-40, Janelle Monae, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Christian Combs, JID, Giveon, June Ambrose, Elliot Wilson, Ari Lennox, and more gathered for music’s biggest weekend to celebrate everyone’s major achievements. They were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ custom cocktails as they toasted to the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Many fans wondered if there’s food at the brunch, because photos only picture them chatting to cocktails, but first-time Roc Nation brunch goers assure us that they were fed and full. Roc Nation wouldn’t do its guests like that.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity moments at the 2023 Roc Nation brunch event below:

ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year was originally published on globalgrind.com