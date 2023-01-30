Rest In Power Amber Carr: Sister Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies From Heart Complications

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, died on Monday after losing her battle with heart complications, according to family attorneys. Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort-Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Dean was later found guilty of manslaughter over three after her death. Family attorney, Lee Merit said that Carr spent the entire three years seeking justice for her sister and began suffering health complications after her death.

“Amber Carr passed away peacefully this morning. She was surrounded by family and loved ones,” tweeted Merritt. “We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition.”

According to the WFAA, Carr, who was Jefferson’s older sister, had congestive heart failure and had been hospitalized for weeks, including during Aaron Dean’s trial. She was unfortunately not eligible for a heart transplant.

A GoFundMe was set up for Carr and her family as they manage through her transition. Prayers and thoughts go to the family of Amber Carr. If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe click here.

On Dec. 20, 2022, Aaron Dean was sentenced to more than eleven years in prison for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.

According to reports, Dean shot Jefferson through a window while she playing video games with her young nephew.

He and another officer responded to a non-emergency call and never announced themselves before the shooting.

Court documents show that the two officers were on the scene after a neighbor noticed Jefferson’s door had been left open. Out of fear for her and her nephew’s safety, the neighbor called a nonemergency police line.

Dean’s partner testified that she never saw Jefferson’s gun, but did see her face through the window

The jury didn’t buy Dean’s attempt to argue self-defense despite the fact that he peered through the window and fired without identifying himself or a warning.

Officials previously acknowledged that Atatiana was well within her rights to be armed inside her own home.

“Dean resigned from the police department before his arrest,” noted ABC news. “Fort Worth Chief of Police Ed Kraus has said Dean was about to be fired for allegedly violating multiple department policies.”

