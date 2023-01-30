Power Never Ends: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Fourth Season, Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost is almost here, but we already know a fourth season is on the way and will feature a big star joining the already-stacked cast.

Monday, January 30, Starz announced its hit Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, is getting a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the third season’s March 17 premiere on the cable network.

Production for the fourth season has already begun in New York, and Michael Ealy (Barbershop, The Perfect Guy) will join the cast as a series regular, and based on his role, we will probably be side-eyeing him a lot.

Michael Ealy Sounds Like A Character That Will Be A Thorn In Riq’s Side

“Ealy joins the cast as Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love,” a press release reads.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Ealy joins other returning cast members Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith, Naturi Naughton, Gianna Polo, and Alix Lapri.

Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Friday, March 17, at the stroke of midnight, a departure from its usual slot on Sunday.

Photo: Variety / Getty

Power Never Ends: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Fourth Season, Michael Ealy Joins Cast was originally published on cassiuslife.com