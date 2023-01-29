Kanye West Seen Shopping At Balenciaga While Wearing A German Reich Shirt, Allegedly

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West is down bad. The antiemtic trope spewing multihyphenate was spotted shopping at Balenciaga while wearing a shirt bearing a logo of the German Reich.

As per TMZ, the Chicago, Illinois native is back to doing the most. This week he took his new wife out for some retail therapy in Beverly Hills. Out of all places the “Flashing Lights” rapper patronized the Balenciaga Rodeo Drive location on Wednesday, January 25th and apparently cashed out. According to the celebrity gossip site he and Bianca Censori purchased several bags worth of merchandise which ranged from apparel to some accessories. Considering their pieces are not cheap it is safe to say Yeezy still has some major coins even after losing his billionaire status.

The shopping trip is peculiar to say the least as Balenciaga cut ties with him back in October after he made several antisemitic comments. But things get even more bizarre when you consider what Kanye wore to visit the boutique. He was allegedly sporting a white t-shirt with an old coat of arms once used by the German Reich. Under the design is the word “Bundeswehr” which reportedly translates to “federal defense forces” in German.

The new couple were also seen browsing at a Neiman Marcus next door but is unclear if they made any purchases at the retail chain.

The post Kanye West Seen Shopping At Balenciaga While Wearing A German Reich Shirt, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

