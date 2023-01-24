Omarion Responds To The Nia Long Chatter, ‘You Never Know’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The streets have been talking ever since Nia Long shared a flirtatious embrace with Omarion on the red carpet. The girls are cheering the 52-year-old newly single actress on in these dating streets.

Long responded, “I’m single,” to the uproar, and honestly, we stan. The mother of two is living her best life post she split from her husband last year. The Missing actress boldly declared her status, and it didn’t take Omarion long to echo her response.

Paparazzi ran into the singer at the airport and attempted to play matchmaker.

As Omarion walks bundled up with his headphones resting on his head, a report stops to ask him about his relationship with long.

“Is there anything to those reports that you guys may be dating?” he asks.

“No,” Omarion responds.

“Definitely not?” the paparazzi asks. “Putting the fire out right here, right now?”

To which O replies, “Well, I wouldn’t say that. I didn’t say that.”

They laugh quickly at his retraction, indicating that they may not be dating, but he is open to the idea.

The paparazzi continued to probe. “What’s the current status between you and Nia right now?” he asks.

“What do you mean?” Omarion responds.

“You just friends?” asks the paparazzi.

“I just met her for the first time on the red carpet,” he declares.

Well, there you have it, folks. Just two adults hugging it out on the red carpet. Nothing to see here, YET.

DON’T MISS…

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Viral Video Of Omarion And Nia Long

Go Behind The Scenes Of Our Sexy Cover Shoot With Omarion

Omarion: Still Unbothered

Nia Long Gives Vital Family Advice While Promoting Her New Film, ‘Missing’

Nia Long Shares Mental Health Tip On Social Media

Omarion Responds To The Nia Long Chatter, ‘You Never Know’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com