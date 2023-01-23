Trans Advocacy Group Who Blasted Aretha’s “Natural Woman” Claims To Be A Parody Account

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

After receiving a LOT of media coverage, the so-called “Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance” has now backpedaled their comments, revealing that they are, in fact, a parody/satire account.

In a direct message to the New York Post, the anonymous owner of the account said, “This is satirical,” and also tweeted the following:

To be fair, the group did previously tweet that they WEREN’T a parody account. The user did delete the tweet and has since noted “parody/satire” in their Twitter bio.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Below is the tweet that set everything in motion, followed by an NY Post.

On Friday (Jan. 20), a Norway-based advocacy group, the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, condemned the track, claiming that it ignited harm against trans women. They are calling for streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music to pull the track.

As NY Post reported, the song was deemed a powerful song and had an inspiring message. She even performed the hit at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., in 2015, in tribute to the songwriters, Gerry Goffin and Carole King. It would be one of Aretha’s final televised performances before her passing in 2018.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On Monday (Jan. 23), they blasted LaBelle’s 1974 hit, “Lady Marmalade,” and actually called out Patti LaBelle in the tweet, demanding that she stopped performing the song.

Other advocacy groups have spoken up about the topic claiming not to be aligned with the views of TCMA, which at this point of publishing we’re not quite sure what where the truth lies behind the account, but will keep you updated with the latest.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trans Advocacy Group Who Blasted Aretha’s “Natural Woman” Claims To Be A Parody Account was originally published on foxync.com