Trans Advocacy Group Who Blasted Aretha’s “Natural Woman” Claims To Be A Parody Account

After receiving a LOT of media coverage, the so-called “Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance” has now backpedaled their comments, revealing that they are, in fact, a parody/satire account.
In a direct message to the New York Post, the anonymous owner of the account said, “This is satirical,” and also tweeted the following:
To be fair, the group did previously tweet that they WEREN’T a parody account. The user did delete the tweet and has since noted “parody/satire” in their Twitter bio.
Below is the tweet that set everything in motion, followed by an NY Post.
On Friday (Jan. 20), a Norway-based advocacy group, the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, condemned the track, claiming that it ignited harm against trans women. They are calling for streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music to pull the track.
As NY Post reported, the song was deemed a powerful song and had an inspiring message. She even performed the hit at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., in 2015, in tribute to the songwriters, Gerry Goffin and Carole King. It would be one of Aretha’s final televised performances before her passing in 2018.
On Monday (Jan. 23), they blasted LaBelle’s 1974 hit, “Lady Marmalade,” and actually called out Patti LaBelle in the tweet, demanding that she stopped performing the song.
Other advocacy groups have spoken up about the topic claiming not to be aligned with the views of TCMA, which at this point of publishing we’re not quite sure what where the truth lies behind the account, but will keep you updated with the latest.
