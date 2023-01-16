Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives An Empowering Speech At The Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘When You Look In The Mirror, You Better Love What You See!”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This is truly Sheryl Lee Ralph’s season!

The Abbot Elementary star has been racking up all of the awards lately and over the weekend, the actress received the honor of best supporting actress in a comedy series at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

But it was her empowering acceptance that really got us talking and gave us the boost we all needed to feel motivated to conquer anything! During her now viral speech, the original Broadway “Dreamgirls” star shared advice for viewers all around the world, pointing directly to the camera and saying, “To all of you watching here, come close to the screen and listen,” she started with a serious expression.

“People don’t have to like you,” she continued. “People don’t have to love you. They don’t even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see. You better love what you see!”

The actress shared the video of her speech on Twitter, captioning the Tweet, “Remember Divas.”

Watch it below.

The speech was met with intense cheers and applause and of course, Tweeters who took to the platform to share their appreciation for Ms. Ralph’s words of encouragement.

“OMG I love this so much,” one Twitter user wrote while another commented with “You are a national treasure!” while another simply commented on the actress’s flawless beauty, writing, “Ageless, wow.”

We could listen to Sheryl Lee Ralph speak any day of the week, and this speech certainly just gave us the boost we needed for the whole year! Congratulations to the starlet for this incredible honor!

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives An Empowering Speech At The Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘When You Look In The Mirror, You Better Love What You See!” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com