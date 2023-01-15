Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Research shows the city of Philadelphia has one of the widest educational opportunity gaps in America and socio-economic disparities are the root cause. The Philadelphia School Partnership reported six of every ten children in Philly attend low-performing schools, and at these institutions Black and Brown scholars are overrepresented.

Aware of the inequities, Hart, Meek—whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams—and Rubin joined forces to level the playing field and ensure there’s access to quality education. Their multi-million-dollar donation will support the creation of scholarships for youth from low-income households in North and South Philadelphia—the communities where the comedian and rapper were raised—to attend private and parochial schools during the 2023-24 school year. It will also help bridge the digital divide by providing scholars with Wi-Fi access, laptops, tablets, and other resources to help them thrive in the classroom.

This isn’t the first time Rubin, Hart, and Williams have been at the forefront of an effort designed to uplift youth through education in their hometown. Last year, the trio donated $15 million that was distributed amongst 110 Philadelphia-based private schools to cover tuition costs for youth in need. In 2020, they created a $2 million scholarship fund to provide financial assistance for over 1,000 students who live in low-income households.

After recently launching a campaign with The Children’s Place, Hart spoke about the importance of education. “As a father, I understand how school, education, and reading material can influence rising generations,” he shared in a statement. “Whether opening a new book, taking on a new challenge in the classroom, or making memories with fellow students, these are the times that most impact a child’s life.”

