Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look

Mary J. Blige celebrated her birthday this week in a vibrant look that was absolutely everything.

The 52-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a pink and green Emilio Pucci top which she paired with pink Frame metallic jeans. She accessorized the look with a green Gucci belt and green Jennifer Le boots that set the entire look off right.

Styled by Mauricia Henry, the starlet donned minimal jewelry for the vibrant slay and rocked her blonde locs in loose curls that were pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her birthday look with her 6 million followers, captioning the photo set, “About last night…..Thank you @donpoohmusic & @nikkiskysavvy for the love at @brooklynchophouse for my birthday dinner #AllFamilyAllLove #FamilyAffair #CapricornSeason”

It’s official, Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and her birthday is no exception! Beauties, what do you think about Mary’s latest slay?

