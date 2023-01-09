Shemar Moore is Expecting His First Child

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Shemar Morre, 52, just confirmed that he’s expecting his first child.

The Criminal Minds star will make the long-awaited announcement on an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The baby has a due date of February 8, which would be exactly three years to the day of the passing of Moore’s mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

While understandably excited, Moore did mention that he didn’t know if he’d ever actually have a child. In the promotional video he tells Hudson, “I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up.” He continues, “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

While details about the baby are scarce, Moore did take to his social media to make the special announcement to his fans.

He wrote, “Mama’s smiling from Heaven [dove emoji] … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ”

In the Instagram post, Moore says that if the baby is a boy, then his name will be Legend. If it’s a girl then her name will be Frankie.

Moore’s interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show will debut on January 26. Congratulations to Shemar and his growing family!

