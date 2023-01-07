Prayers Up: Andrea Thompson, Mother of Tristan Thompson, Suddenly Passes Away In Toronto

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tristan Thompson’s mom suddenly passed away.

According to TMZ, the NBA free agent’s mother, Andrea Thompson, suffered a heart attack while in her home on Thursday, Jan. 5. Doctors worked diligently to resuscitate her but could not revive her sadly.

According to the celebrity gossip site’s sources, Thompson departed immediately from Los Angeles to be with his family in Toronto.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

TMZ also learned that Thompson was joined by Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares two children, their 4-year-old daughter True and baby boy August, born via a surrogate.

Per TMZ:

Our sources say Khloe joined Tristan on the flight from L.A. to Toronto to comfort him in his loss. We’re told Khloe was very close to Andrea, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do — they’ll support a loved one in their most difficult time of need.

The two have not been together romantically for a while now, but still co-parent their kids, spending holidays and important milestones together. This trip to Toronto has made it clear — Khloe will always be there for Tristan to support him when he needs it most.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Thompson and his mother were very close and worked together on the Amari Thompson Fund to help battle epilepsy. His younger brother, Amari, has epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes seizures.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tristan Thompson and his family.

Photo: George Pimentel / Getty

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Prayers Up: Andrea Thompson, Mother of Tristan Thompson, Suddenly Passes Away In Toronto was originally published on cassiuslife.com