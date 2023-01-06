Cardi B Goes Off On Inflation Prices In Most Cardi B Way Possible [Video]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B continues to be the voice of the people. Her recent video rant on inflation is everything and then some.

As spotted on CNN, the Bronx, New York native recently felt a ways after her last grocery pick up. She took to social media to vent and it started with a tweet that explained her frustration. “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside !!” Cardi B wrote. She followed things up with a second post with some receipts saying “B*** why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?”

As expected, her opinion was met with both support and criticism online. She soon filmed a video explaining why she feels so appalled at the soaring prices of food. “Let me tell you somethin.’ When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all motherf***ers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about this?’ That just goes to show me, when you become successful, when you have money, you gonna go broke soon because y’all not budgeting,” she said.

Bardi went on to further detail her stance. “I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So, when I’m starting to see that groceries is, like, tripling up, it’s like, ay, yo, what the f*** is going on? I wanna see for myself what the f*** sh*t is being spent on, and when I go to the f***ing supermarket — I went to the supermarket — I’m seeing that everything tripled up” she revealed.

“That lettuce was, like, $2 a couple of months ago, and now, it’s like f***ing $7. Of course, I’ma say something! The f***! ‘Cause if I think that sh*t is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf***ing thinking. So, yes, I’m going to say something”.

You can watch Cardi B’s rant in the entire clip below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

The post Cardi B Goes Off On Inflation Prices In Most Cardi B Way Possible [Video] appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Cardi B Goes Off On Inflation Prices In Most Cardi B Way Possible [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com