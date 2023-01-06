Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Morris Chestnut admitted to being often recognized as other Black, bald male celebrities on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Do all Black people STILL look alike? According to some of the people Morris Chestnut runs into, they do. The Best Man Final Chapters actor sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show to chat about his current happenings and more. While sitting handsomely in a casual sport coat, slacks, and white sneakers, the father of two confessed to Hudson that he often gets mixed up with other male celebrities, specifically bald, Black ones.

“People say I loved you in the Fast and the Furious…Tyrese. Very recently, for the first couple of times, they thought I was Charlamagne…Charlamagne tha God. I was at Starbucks one day, and they said it’s so nice to meet you, Mr. Taye Diggs. I think it’s every bald-headed Black dude,” stated Chestnut. However, he did agree that he could see the resemblance between those celebrities.

The producers of The Jennifer Hudson Show displayed side-by-side images of the celebrities Chestnut named, and the crowd mostly disagreed with each image, especially Charlamagne’s photo. Social media users also went in under the video, saying there’s no mixing up Morris Chestnut with anyone. “He obviously runs into people who struggle with vision quite often,” wrote @miss_magnolia_wine. “Ain’t no way I can mix the fine specimen up with Anyone. I know him,” added @dreekins_. “African Americans don’t look alike unless their related,” commented @bowlingjameekah. And we agree with all of these remarks.

What do you think? Let us know in comments below!

Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com