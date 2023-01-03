Ja Morant Sued For Allegedly Punching Teenager During Pickup Game

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant‘s got himself in some basketball-related trouble.

But it’s got nothing to do with the NBA, and everything to do with a game played at his Tennessee home back on July 26.

TMZ says that the game ended with a lawsuit getting filed in Shelby Country, but all documents pertaining to the case have been sealed.

According to police documents, the suit was filed by a 17-year-old Sept. 9, after he told cops he was playing in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s residence when the two began to feud.

“The plaintiff, according to the docs, said the argument became heated, and he threw a basketball at Morant — “accidentally” hitting him in the face. The teenager said the Grizzlies point guard then approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander “Should I do it to him?” The teen says Morant then struck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground,” writes TMZ.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Documents say that Morant allegedly continued to hit him while he was on the ground and another person joined in on the beatdown.

Officers say the teen had “a large knot” on his head after the attack.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

However, Morant’s claiming self-defense, saying the ball was intentionally thrown at him and that the 17-year-old “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.”

The teen also allegedly made threats as he was being escorted off the property, saying he’d “light his [Morant’s] house up.”

Police investigated the allegations for weeks before turning the case over to the district attorney Oct. 4 before declining to prosecute.

Ja Morant has been a member of the Memphis Grizzlies since he was the franchise’s second-overall pick in the 2019 draft. He’d soon become one of the leagues most exciting-to-watch and explosive players which has led to him being named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a All-Star Game selection in 2022.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ja Morant Sued For Allegedly Punching Teenager During Pickup Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com