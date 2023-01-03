NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills suited up against the Cincinnati Bengals in what was supposed to be one of the most exciting NFL games of the year.

But tragedy struck late in the first quarter as America witnessed one of the scariest sports moments to hit national television in decades.

Damar Hamlin, 24, who is a defensive back for the Bills, stood up after making a routine tackle, then collapsed.

Within moments trainers rushed to his aid as players surrounded their fallen teammate.

What seemed like a possible head injury at first turned even more tragic as Hamlin stopped breathing on the field. He was administered CPR and immediately taken to the hospital.

According to ESPN, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and his heartbeat was restored on the field.

After his injury players on both teams were visibly shaken, some even crying uncontrollably.

But the league only gave the players five minutes to collect their thoughts, warm up and continue playing.

Players and coaches from both sides then spoke to league officials and apparently convinced the NFL to suspend the remainder of the game.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

But many fans, players, and pundits have criticized the NFL’s handling of the decisions made after Hamlin’s collapse.

According to Time, it took the NFL over an hour to officially suspend the game after Hamlin was taken off the field. It was also apparently not their decision as it’s been reported players and coaches weren’t going to play after Hamlin’s injury.

“[NFL] can say whatever it wants to say about [playing the game]… a group of men locked arms on different sides of a sideline and said no we’re not,” said ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

But Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, told Time the NFL allegedly never planned on resuming play.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be in.”

According to reports, Damar Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

