Fred White, Drummer For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dead At 67

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame with the group, has died. He was 67.

RELATED: Anita Pointer, Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

RELATED: Remembering Influential Black People Who Passed Away in 2022

White’s brother and bandmate, Verdine White, confirmed his passing on Sunday (January 1) with a touching tribute post on Instagram.

Born Frederick Eugene Adams in 1955, White would rise from the Chicago music scene as a child prodigy on the drums. At age 15, he met Donny Hathaway and soon was performing on the road with him. In White’s post on Instagram, he referred to Fred as one of the “EWF ORIGINAL 9,” although he wouldn’t join his brother and half-brother, Maurice White, until 1974. With Fred on the drums, EWF rose to become one of the biggest soul and funk bands of the 1970s, blending mysticism, disco, funk, R&B, and more into a hit-making machine.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans,” Verdine’s post began. Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!

And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted! He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining (stars) and back!”

Fred White, Drummer For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dead At 67 was originally published on wtlcfm.com