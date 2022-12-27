Director Ryan Coogler Details Original ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Before Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Movie plots get scrapped constantly, often because of the cast.

Director Ryan Coogler recently touched on one of those moments when he had to switch up Black Panther when Chadwick Boseman died after a private battle with colon cancer in 2016.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finds the nation trying not to get overrun after T’Challa’s death just two years prior. The film saw major success and became the second biggest opening of 2022, with $180 million in America and Canada alone.

However, Coogler told the New York Times that the original follow-up to the 2016 blockbuster Black Panther was originally about the relationship between father and sons.

It was set to be focused on life after the Thanos-induced Blip, that killed off millions of people. Prince Namor would have still been featured as the primary villain, but T’Challa would have been seen in a new light as Nakia would have given birth to their child.

“It was, ‘What are we going to do about the Blip?’” Coogler said to the Times. “That was the challenge. It was absolutely nothing like what we made. It was going to be a father-son story from the perspective of a father because the first movie had been a father-son story from the perspective of the sons.”

Coogler continues on the shelved plot lines, explaining that Nakia has since remarried and reveals that T’Challa’s son Toussaint, is unaware of his father’s greatness.

“The first scene was an animated sequence. You hear Nakia talking to Toussaint. She says, “Tell me what you know about your father.” You realize that he doesn’t know his dad was the Black Panther. He’s never met him, and Nakia is remarried to a Haitian dude. Then, we cut to reality, and it’s the night that everybody comes back from the Blip. You see T’Challa meet the kid for the first time.”

The original film even featured T’Challa and his son teaming up to go save the world.

“We had some crazy scenes in there for Chad, man. Our code name for the movie was ‘Summer Break,’ and the movie was about a summer that the kid spends with his dad. For his eighth birthday, they do a ritual where they go out into the bush and have to live off the land. But something happens, and T’Challa has to go save the world with his son on his hip. That was the movie,” Ryan Coogler said.

