Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother.

According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.

Not only did Brown accuse his brother of raping his wife, but he also came at him with a broken knife and hammer in a threatening manner.

Brown, who’s being held at the Allen County Sherrif’s Office without bond, had been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Brown has had several run-ins with the law in recent years. Including an alleged narcotics possession and alleged burglary.

Information from TMZ was used in this report. To see their story, [click here].

