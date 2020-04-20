Child star Orlando Brown, who has been in the news before for his erratic behavior, went on a tirade on his Instagram Live claiming that Michael Jackson, raped him. He also made claims that Will Smith molested him as well as his kids, all while wielding a very large knife, and professing what he wants to do to him when he see’s him and quoting the Bible.

“Every time I see you I want to slice your neck, motherf***ker. You really really have to understand what the Bible says bro,” he said. “The Bible says out of your mother and your father for your days are long, n***a. I’d killed you for that reason b***h. Don’t you ever get on the motherf***ing TV show and act like I’m the motherf***ing rapist.”

If that wasn’t enough, Orlando Brown also made claims that Will Smith was his dad.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Let’s keep Orlando Brown uplifted in our prayers, as we want to see this young man get some help and more importantly, not hurt anyone.

Check out the video below:

WARNING THE VIDEO IS VERY GRAPHIC IN NATURE. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Watch: Orlando Brown Claims Will Smith Raped Him [NSFW] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Related

BridgetEE Posted April 20, 2020

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: