Antonio Brown’s latest antics won’t land him in any more legal trouble.

The former NFL star previously had an arrest warrant which Florida police have since withdrawn. The call was made Tuesday after Florida prosecutors decided not to pursue the case further.

It all goes back to the initial warrant being issued in Tampa Nov. 29 after Brown was accused of domestic battery involving a woman. The afternoon prior, Brown and the woman had some sort of disagreement in his south Tampa home that eventually led to bodily harm.

“The argument became physical, and according to police, Brown threw a shoe at the woman. Brown also attempted to evict the woman from the home by locking her out,” writes ESPN.

However, upon further review the charges investigators wanted to speak to the alleged victim. Once they began trying to solidify the day’s accounts and possibly upgrade the charges to a felony, the woman recanted her story during a Dec. 16 interview.

“After the alleged victim was sworn-in, she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the Hillsborough County attorney’s office said in a statement. “Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence.”

The judge also denied her plea for a temporary protection order against the former wide receiver.

Despite the accusations being recanted, a lot of drama ensued weeks ago once Brown was in a stand-off with Tampa Police where they camped outside of his home, spoke to him through a megaphone as he refused to leave his residence, and accused him of having guns in the home.

The withdrawal is a positive action for Antonio Brown, who’s still seeking work in the NFL. But given that his last game in the league in 2021 ended with him ripping his uniform off and running off the field, his road to redemption may still be a bit long.

Antonio Brown’s Arrest Warrant Dropped After Woman Recants Shoe-Throwing Claim was originally published on cassiuslife.com