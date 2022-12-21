Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. In an Instagram post, Savage posted a photo of her newborn baby girl with the caption, “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.”

Savage revealed that she was pregnant in August but Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, quickly dismissed these claims.

“There is no truth to reports that Joy is releasing a tell-all memoir and she is certainly not pregnant with R Kelly’s child. People are just insane. Carry on,” Bonjean tweeted.

In her book, Love and Joy of Robert, Savage shared that before Kelly went to prison they did in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

“His lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby,” she wrote. “When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready.”

Joycelyn Savage Said Jennifer Bonjean Was Against Her Pregnancy

The 26-year-old claimed that Bonjean wanted her to get an abortion.

“Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

Even though she began dating Kelly while she was underage, she has been adamant about him not abusing underage girls. While other women like Azriel Clary and Dominique Gardner have returned to their families, Savage never left.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

“He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Savage said in a letter to the court. “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”

