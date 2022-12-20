It’s Givin’: Latto Given The Key To The City & A Day Named After Her In Clayton County

Just a few days before her 24th birthday (December 22), rapper, singer, and songwriter Latto got a gift that she’ll never forget!

Over the weekend (December 18), Latto was given the key to the city of Rex, Georgia (an unincorporated community in Clayton County). Additionally, December 18 was officially named Latto Day in Clayton County.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Grammy-nominated artist received the honor at her Win Some Give Some foundation’s second annual Christmas in Clayco celebration. The foundation donated $250,000 in gifts to residents of Clayton County. Latto and her team also offered free food and provided fun activities to kids in the area for Christmas. Latto launched the Win Some Give Some Foundation last year with the hopes of trying to empower at-risk youth by giving them resources and self-esteem support.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” Latto said. “My old school Rex Mill (Middle School) is literally two minutes down the street, and (as) we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Latto has indeed been blessed since she won the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s reality TV show “The Rap Game.” She was named to the 2020 XXL Freshman Class. She accompanied superstar Lizzo on tour this year. “Big Energy,” the lead single from her second studio album 777 peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. She is nominated for two awards at the upcoming Grammys including Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Live).

Congratulations to Latto for the big accomplishments and salute to her for holding the community down!

SEE: 5 Times Latto Showed Off Her ‘Big Energy’

SEE: Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

SEE: Latto Serves For The Girls In A Matching Orange Ensemble

11 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s Givin’: Latto Given The Key To The City & A Day Named After Her In Clayton County was originally published on globalgrind.com