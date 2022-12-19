Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Issa Rae’s media company Hoorae Media has launched the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses in partnership with Walmart. The program and the courses aim to encourage and aid emerging creators in creating and finding their creative voices.

It’s no secret that in today’s society, content is king. Many popular celebrities like Issa Rae got their start on a social media platform with little to no guidance. And with programs/courses like the Black & Unlimited Development initiative, more creators can properly hone their craft and reach new heights. “HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences,” said CEO Issa Rae. “With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry.”

There are tons of Black creators who have the talent to go far but lack the resources. The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program aims to equip its nine chosen creators with the tools they need to flourish in this industry. “There’s so much more to being a creator than developing content and sharing it with the world,” said D.J. Vaughn, Director of Multicultural Media Partnerships at Walmart. “We are excited to collaborate with HOORAE for the first time to provide Black Creators with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.”

The program provides emerging creators a $10,000 stipend and a creator kit that includes the equipment needed for their coursework and content creation. The creators will also travel to Los Angeles for the Black & Unlimited Creator Weekend, where they will create content in their niche around the experience. Click here for more information on the program or to learn more about the courses.

Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com