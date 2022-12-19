White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime For Trying To Shoot Black People At A Gas Station

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation after he shot into two separate gas station convenience stores in an attempt to kill Black or Arab people.

According to the Department of Justice, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, of Jonesboro, fired multiple shots from a Glock pistol through a window and door of a Shell gas station convenience store in Jonesboro, GA.

A few minutes later, Foxworth fired more rounds from the same handgun through the windows and door of a nearby BP gas station convenience store. Both stores were open and occupied when Foxworth went on his shooting rampage, but thankfully no one was injured. Foxworth admitted in court that he intended to kill people inside the stores and on the premises.

“Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who rely on these businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “The vigorous prosecution of such abhorrent acts of violence and intimidation with the assistance of our federal partners is a top priority for this office.”

Foxworth was arrested by Clayton County Police shortly after his second shooting. While detained, Foxworth explained to officers that he was targeting Black people and others whom he perceived to be Arab.

He also told authorities he hoped that he had killed his targets and professed belief in white supremacist ideology and an allegiance to a white supremacist organization.

“No one should have to live in fear of being targeted for deadly violence because they are Black or Arab American,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant, who professed support for a white supremacist organization, is being held accountable for an abhorrent act of violence motivated by race and national origin. This conviction should make clear that the Justice Department stands ready to prosecute any individual who carries out a violent hate-motivated crime in our country.”

According to the DOJ, Foxworth’s plea agreement filed in court calls for a sentence of between 20 and 25 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2023.

“Hate-fueled violent crimes ripple through communities, making entire groups feel unsafe and unwelcome, spawning fear and anger,” said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “Prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority of the FBI. We will not back down from obtaining justice for victims of hate-based violence.”

The post White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime For Trying To Shoot Black People At A Gas Station appeared first on NewsOne.

