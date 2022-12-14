The Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Is Underway

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Two years after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion’s foot, Tory Lanez is finally going to trial over the 2020 incident as court proceedings are officially underway.

According to BBC, a jury was told that not only did Tory Lanez shoot at Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet as they drove away from Kylie Jenner’s pool party in July of 2020, but he told her “dance b*tch” as he let off five rounds in the luxury vehicle. The shooting apparently took place after the “WAP” rapper insulted Lanez’s rap skills and demanded he pull over so she could get out of the car. Apparently, the “LUV” artist didn’t take too kindly to the criticism and request and chose violence instead (literally).

Megan – real name Megan Pete – left a trail of blood at the scene, before getting back into the vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by police.

A gun that was still warm to the touch was found on the floor near where Lanez had been sitting, prosecutor Alexander Bott said.

Minutes after the shooting, a female friend texted Megan Thee Stallion’s security detail, saying: “Help… Tory shot meg.”

In a later phone call, Lanez “profusely apologized for his actions” and claimed he was “just too drunk,” jurors were told. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Tory Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan on the other hand asked the jury to “keep an open mind” as this was nothing more than a “case about jealousy.” Describing Megan Thee Stallion’s version of the story as “lies,” Mgdesyan recalled how Megan initially told doctors that she had hurt her feet on broken glass before changing her story to make Tory the villain behind her injuries. Megan for her part said she withheld information about the shooting to keep Tory from getting in trouble, but obviously she decided she wasn’t going to shield him any longer and put him on extreme blast. Several bullet fragments were removed from her feet, but some remain and she told investigating officers that she had difficulty walking in certain shoes. Megan Thee Stallion then posted a video to Instagram Live in which she said “Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people… lying… Stop lying.” SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! It’s not looking good for Tory Lanez, y’all. Between the bullet fragments, the phone call apologizing for the shooting and Megan even claiming that Lanez offered her $1 million to not speak about the situation, it’s looking like a slam-dunk case for the prosecution. Just sayin.’ What do y’all think of the Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

