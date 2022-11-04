Meg Thee Stallion Rips Drake For “Her Loss” Lyrics About Tory Lanez Shooting, Twitter Piles On

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On the 9th track of the album “Circo Loco” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

He doesn’t mention Meg Thee Stallion by name but fans are making a connection between the word Stallion and the pending case that alleges she was shot by Tory Lanez. It was an attempt to make a double entendre about BBLs but Meg responded to the bar and wasn’t happy when he alluded to her in a bar later when rapping, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

Just an hour after the album dropped Meg tweeted about the lyrics saying, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.”

In several other tweets, she continued to fire back, urging fans that she will be vindicated once the facts about her getting shot are revealed.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she continued. “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Twitter isn’t feeling Drake’s attempt to use Meg’s trauma as a playful rap bar and are taking aim at the 6 God. Check out the reactions below.

Meg Thee Stallion Rips Drake For “Her Loss” Lyrics About Tory Lanez Shooting, Twitter Piles On was originally published on cassiuslife.com