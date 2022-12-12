Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible bomb threat that was made at a Patti Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater.

In the video, you can see security abruptly escorting Ms. Patti off stage. In the beginning, you could tell that Ms. Patti did know what was going on, as she was screaming wait while several security guards grabbed her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The audience was also very confused initially. Seconds later, all people who attended the concert were also evacuated from the building.

The remainder of the concert was canceled.

According to reports, there was a lot of police presence blocking off streets in the heart of downtown near the theater.

Police say everyone attending the concert was safely evacuated. As of 10:30 on Saturday night, Police continued to clear the rest of the facility.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Report back for more details as the story continues to develop.

SEE: The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

SEE: Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day- Patti LaBelle x Lady Marmalade

SEE: Patti LaBelle Joins Deon Cole & Gabrielle Dennis In New ‘Old Spice’ Commercial

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

15 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Patti LaBelle Escorted Off Stage Over Reported Bomb Threat in Milwaukee was originally published on classixphilly.com