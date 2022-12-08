Tyler, The Creator Tells Fans To “Study” Missy Elliott’s Catalog

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Two-time Grammy Award winner Tyler, The Creator has long been a music aficionado. He recently chimed in on a thread on Twitter where he encouraged the young fans among his 9.7 million followers to study the music of Missy Elliott.

Missy Elliott, herself a four-time Grammy winner, recently shared some insight into the processes behind her critically-acclaimed catalog. She wrote on Twitter, “My 1st album was stressfree because I didn’t have any expectations. My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album so me & @Timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come.”

A day after the tweet, Tyler, the Creator jumped into the dialogue saying, “to my younger fans, go study all her albums. pass that dutch beat still blows my mind. go watch the hot boyz video. see how she approached lick shots and gossip folks with her voice. capitol M!”

Missy replied, saying, “Oh my @tylerthecreator This means so much coming from someone I view as a CREATOR himself! I am so humbly Grateful I love you”

A fan added, “Saurrrrr are we getting a collab? That’s what this sounds like to me idk”

To which Missy replied, “Yes it’s a must we collab,” the tweet featured praise hands and flame emojis.

In a series of follow up tweets, she talked about her sophomore album, Da Real World, which featured singles like “All In My Grill,” featuring Big Boi and “Hot Boyz.”

“Now this was my 2nd album ‘Da Real World’ this was the hardest album to complete because of the success of the 1st album I was so hard on myself & for a while This was my least favorite until years later I realized the MASTERPIECE @Timbaland & I had created.”

Missy also dropped knowledge about the rest of her catalog, sharing that with each release, she and Timbaland took risks “sonically.”

Fans, including many in the music industry, chimed in with GOAT emoji and other messages celebrating Missy’s lengthy and dynamic career and offering their own ideas for collaborations and rereleases.

The legendary artist and producer has not released an album since 2005. But, we can hope.

The post Tyler, The Creator Tells Fans To “Study” Missy Elliott’s Catalog appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Tyler, The Creator Tells Fans To “Study” Missy Elliott’s Catalog was originally published on hiphopwired.com