Footage Surfaces Of The Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Exchange [VIDEO]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier today, CBS News broke the story that Brittney Griner would be released from a Russian Detention Center after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap.

Footage of the moment shot by Russian Media Outlet TASS has now surfaced online as Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout crossed paths on a UAE Airport Tarmac.

Check out the video below:

Griner, who appears to be in good spirits, can be seen wearing a red jacket with her signature locs noticeably cut off.

The last time photos were released of her at a court hearing back in October, her hair was still long.

Griner had been detained in Russia since February. In August, she was sentenced to nine years behind bars in the case.

READ MORE: Report: Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Prisoner Swap

READ MORE: Details Emerge On The Harsh Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner’s Imprisoned

READ MORE: Brittney Griner Loses Appeal, Will Serve Nine Years In Russian Prison

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Footage Surfaces Of The Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Exchange [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com