Keke Palmer is still all smiles after revealing her big pregnancy news over the weekend!

The beauty was spotted on social media earlier today bumping around in a green dress and pink sweater with a huge smile on her face and it’s safe to say she’s glowing!

Check out the adorable video below.

The 29 year old revealed the news during her hosting duties for Saturday Night Live for the first time. She is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she exclaimed during her opening monologue, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

She continued, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? … But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

She then jokingly added, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

We love her glow!

Keke Palmer Bumps Around In A Fun Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com