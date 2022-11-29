Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Congratulations to singer Fantasia as the entertainer has just taken to Instagram to confirm that she’s joined the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc as an honorary member.

The beauty took to Instagram earlier today to share a video of herself being inducted into the organization during the sororities Centennial Founders’ Month as an honorary member. Decked out in the sorority’s colors, the entertainer was all smiles as she joined the sorority and danced around while being inducted.

#sigmagammarho” the beauty simply captioned the Instagram video. Check it out below.

“Welcome to the sisterhood SoRHOr!!!! ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the excitign post while another wrote, “Congrats Soror! You were already my sister but now you are truly my Soror! ” and another commented with, “Welcome to Greekdom!!! One of the best accomplishments you could ever have!”

But Fantasia is not the only heavy hitter the organization is adding to their member’s list as they’ve also induced Alexis Jones, Yvonne Mcnair, and Shawn Smith along with Fantasia as honorary members as well!

Congratulations to these ladies on their recent achievements! These colors look good on them!

Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member was originally published on hellobeautiful.com