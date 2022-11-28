Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupting For First Time In 38 Years

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

For the first time since 1984, Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, is erupting.

An ashfall advisory is currently in effect on Hawaii’s Big Island until 10 am Hawaii–Aleutian Time (3 pm Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, Nov. 28. As reported by CNN, the Hawaii Tourism Authority tweeted that the eruption is not threatening downhill communities or flights to the Island. However, the National Weather Service says a “trace to less than one-quarter inch” of ashfall could accumulate in some areas as winds may carry fine ash and volcanic gas downwind.

We are closely monitoring the eruption of Mokuʻāweoweo, which is not currently threatening communities downhill or affecting flights to the Island of Hawaiʻi. https://t.co/ptkvNLKv0e — Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) (@HawaiiHTA) November 28, 2022

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory has received reports of lava overflowing into the southwest portion of the volcano’s caldera (crater). As of now, it does not serve as a threat to nearby communities. No evacuation orders have been made, but there are two shelters open as a precaution.

Click HERE for more details about the eruption.

