We Went To Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Wedding & Here Are All The Details! [WATCH]

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot over the holiday weekend and it was grand! The couple had two weddings, a traditional and a native Nigerian wedding. Of course, they did it big and had plenty of stars and even Dru Hill performed. Da Brat attended the two-day event and shares details of the wedding!

