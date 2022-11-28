Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia, See The Pictures

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams who according to People Magazine just tied the knot twice with Simon Guobadia in a lavish Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony.

The ceremony was Friday, November 25th at the Four Seasons Hotel with 250 friends and family in attendance. The bride wore three dresses including a red gown by Lakimmy customary for an Edo bride. Guest were asked to traditional and or formal Nigerian clothing in purple and teal.

The Nigerian ceremony was the first of two weddings. The second ceremony was a traditional American ceremony held on Saturday, November 26th at a Methodist church.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Williams told People Magazine in an exclusive interview, “I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” Williams told PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

The bride’s three-year-old daughter Pilar was the flower girl along with Guobadia’s children who also had prominent roles in the ceremony. Some of the many celebrities in attendance were our very own Rickey Smiley, ATL Housewive alums Cynthia Bailey and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, current ATL Housewife Drew Sidora, Monyetta Shaw, and many more.

Porsha changed into another gown designed by Albina Dyla at the reception held at the St. Regis Atlanta where guest were surprised with a performance from Dru Hill for the couple’s first dance. Williams changed two more times before the end of the night.

The couple plan to honeymoon in a surprise location planned by the groom.

See some of the beautiful pictures from both of their wedding ceremonies below

Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia, See The Pictures was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com