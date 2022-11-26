Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Nigerian Wedding To Simon Guobadia

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Congratulations are in order to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia who officially tied the knot over the weekend!

According to People.com, on Friday, the 41 year old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum married her 57 year old Nigerian-born fiance 57, in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. The ceremony took place in front of 250 of Porsha and Simon’s closest friends and family, including Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant and more.

Ahead of the ceremony, the reality star told PEOPLE that she is, “ridiculously excited” explaining that, “I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

“It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza,” she continued. “I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it.”

while the couple will tie the knot gain this weekend in an American ceremony, Porsha took to Insagram to share first look photos from their first big ceremony, posting a series of photos on her Instagram page.

“My Love now & Foreverrrr ! -Mrs. Guobadia The Kingdom Of Benin Eseosa 11/25/22 @people

More to come

Custom Gown: @lakimmyfashion

Groom: White Benin @swankyjerry

Planner: @ellybevents

@stanlophotography

Traditional beads @kishlys

@vaingloriousbrides’she captoned the post. Check it out below.

She then shared another photo of the couple from their big day, this time, thanking everyone for their well wishes. “Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and well wishes ! We love you for riding with us in this journey called life ! The best is yet to come !! ” she wrote. Check out the post below.

With this being the first of two weddings for the RHOA alum, we can’t wait to see what fashion she’ll give us for her next ceremony! Congratulations to the lovely couple on their recent nuptials!

Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Nigerian Wedding To Simon Guobadia was originally published on hellobeautiful.com