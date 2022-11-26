Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Toni Braxton was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a black and white look that we have to add to our winter wardrobe!

The legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking the black and white Mimchick look. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomass, the look featured a white collar shirt which she paired with a black vest and black cut out skirt. t. The paired the look with matching jewelry and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

She wore the look while making an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show and was spotted on her stylist’s Instagram page, modeling the look to perfection.

“@tonibraxton showing @iamjhud some love on the @jenniferhudsonshow

Shirt and vest | @mimchik_

Shoes | @voyettelee

Hair | @glambymariebrown

M/U | @eva_thediva_kim

Big Thanks to @beckybunz”her stylist captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

“My babbbbbbbbyyyyyy I LOVEEEEE YOUUUUU #LibraGang,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the fashionable pic while another commented, “Ohmgheee Toniii ”

She looks so good! What do you think about Toni’s fashionable look?

