Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes The First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan’s Supreme Court

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Black Girl Magic strikes again!

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appoint State Representative Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court in January 2023. Bolden will make history as the first Black woman to serve on the high court. Despite losing a close election just two short weeks ago, the experienced attorney and bipartisan lawmaker connected with constituents across the state during her campaign for Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year.

Governor Whitmer spoke on the importance of bringing the 34 year-old on board. “Bolden will be bringing a unique perspective that has too long been left out, not only as a Black woman but also as a new mom,” Whitmer said during a news conference at the Supreme Court.

“I am honored to have been selected by Governor Whitmer to serve the wonderful state of Michigan and ensure greater trust and justice for generations,” said Bolden. “This is an important time for Michiganders, and I am grateful for the continued support to bring a fresh perspective to our highest court. This is a court that will ultimately have the final word on many items that will affect not only our lives, but our children’s, and their children’s lives for generations to come. I’m excited and ready to get to work!”

Representative Bolden is a life-long resident of her hometown of Southfield, Michigan and currently serves HD-35 (communities of Southfield, Lathrup Village, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms and Franklin). While working in Lansing, she advocated for Michiganders as a member of the Judiciary Committee and focused her work on criminal justice reform, crafting and passing pieces of critical bipartisan legislation into law, including the “Medically Frail” prison reform package, the revision of the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, and the “Address Confidentiality for Survivors of Domestic Violence” package.

After her House terms ends in January, Bolden will join the court and replace Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who announced her departure from the court in September despite having six years left in her term. Congrats to soon to be Chief Justice Bolden! We can’t wait to see what she does to make a difference in the future!

Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes The First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan’s Supreme Court was originally published on globalgrind.com