Marsai Martin Slays Our ‘Holiday’ Cover

Letter From The Editor:

And just like that, the holidays are here and so is our annual holiday issue starring the fabulous Marsai Martin. Marsai stars in the Paramount+ film Fantasy Football, available for streaming on 11/25, which might just be the perfect untraditional holiday film to watch with your family on Thanksgiving night. I had the chance to chat with Marsai on the promo trail and I must say, she is leagues ahead of where I was at 18. Sis was dropping financial gems on me and I’m in my 30s. I swear she’s been here before because her youth is undeniable – her flawless skin and unjaded smile are telling – but she has a mature energy.

During our chat I learned if she could relive one day of her life over and over again, she would celebrate her 18th Shrek-themed birthday, she hosts Thanksgiving at her house every year so she knows who’s cooking what, and she would rock box braids for the rest of her life if she had to choose one hairstyle for the rest of her life.

I hope you enjoy our “Holiday” issue, which features our yearly Thanksgiving style guide and an easy tutorial from HGTV star Lauren Dekk on how to tablescape your dining table with items around your house. Be blessed!

MORE FROM OUR HOLIDAY ISSUE:

Marsai Martin: Heir To Black Hollywood

10 Influencer-Approved Looks For Your Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration

How To Tablescape For the Holidays

