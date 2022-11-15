Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, And Kaavia Give Us Style Goals In Valentino

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s a fashionable family affair for the Wades as Gabrielle Union, her hubby Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia are giving us fashion goals again and we can’t get enough of their stylish looks!

The adorable family was spotted on Instagram today where they donned coordinating Valentino looks and we can’t help but to label them as fashion goals! Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby and daughter Kaavia where they rocked coordinating pink and black ensembles that showed off their killer style.

Gab’s look was an all pink Valentino look featuring a long dress with a ruffled neckline. She paired the look with strappy heels, stud earrings and wore her hair in a low bun. The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned an all black suit. He accessorized the look with pink shoes and gave us a look as he held his daughter’s hand while posing for a few photos. Kaavia matched her parents in a black baby doll dress, black boots and a matching pink purse.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Strange World And we’re just living’ in it. We all we got ”

Check out the fashionable pics below.

It’s no doubt that with this family, a family that slays together stays together! We love it!

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, And Kaavia Give Us Style Goals In Valentino was originally published on hellobeautiful.com